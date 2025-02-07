Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $164.34 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

