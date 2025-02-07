Q1 Earnings Estimate for Pentair Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $98.56 on Friday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Pentair by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 62,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $1,772,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $14,989,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pentair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

