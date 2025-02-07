Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.750- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BG opened at $69.16 on Friday. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

