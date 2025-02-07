Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 36484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $758.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,289,000. Team Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 131,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

