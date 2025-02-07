Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Enters into Exchange Agreement with Orchid Finance LLC – Converts Outstanding Term Note for Convertible Promissory NoteThe financial landscape of Ault Global, trading under the ticker symbol DPW on the NYSE American, wi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ault Global’s 8K filing here.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
