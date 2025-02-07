Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.97 and last traded at $100.77. Approximately 57,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 23,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

