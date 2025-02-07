iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.
