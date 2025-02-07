ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.65. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.
ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.
