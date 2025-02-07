Globus Medical Enters into Merger Agreement with Nevro Corp.

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) recently announced that on February 6, 2025, it entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Nevro Corp., a Delaware corporation. The Merger Agreement entails the merger of Palmer Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globus Medical, with Nevro, with Nevro surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Globus Medical.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of common stock of Nevro will be converted into the right to receive cash amounting to $5.85 per share. The completion of the merger is subject to various conditions, including the approval of the Merger Agreement by Nevro’s stockholders and compliance with regulatory requirements. The parties have agreed on customary representations, warranties, and covenants in the Merger Agreement.

Moreover, the Merger Agreement outlines certain termination provisions. If the Merger is not completed by certain specified dates or if key conditions are not met, either party may terminate the agreement. In such instances, termination fees may apply.

Concurrently with the Merger Agreement, Globus Medical signed a Voting and Support Agreement with directors and executive officers of Nevro. This agreement stipulates their support for the merger and related transactions.

The financial advisory for Globus Medical is Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, with Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP serving as legal advisor. Nevro is being advised by BofA Securities, Inc. and Latham & Watkins LLP.

In light of this development, Globus Medical disclosed preliminary financial information for 2024 and provided an outlook for 2025. The company anticipates that the acquisition of Nevro will enhance its financial performance and market position.

The joint press release issued by Globus Medical and Nevro regarding the execution of the Merger Agreement can be found as Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing. This communication contains forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned that actual results may differ due to various factors.

Investors and stockholders are advised to stay informed about the merger proceedings through official filings and communications provided by the companies involved. Further details regarding the agreement can be accessed directly from the SEC’s website.

This announcement serves as a crucial step in the strategic expansion efforts of Globus Medical, signaling potential growth opportunities and the prospect of enhanced value creation for stakeholders going forward.

