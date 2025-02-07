VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 412 ($5.11). Approximately 8,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 26,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.15).

VietNam Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 411.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 394.99.

Get VietNam alerts:

About VietNam

(Get Free Report)

Vietnam Holding (VNH) invests in high-growth companies in Vietnam, focusing on domestic consumption, industrialisation and urbanisation. Launched in 2006, VNH is a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation.

Vietnam Holding (VNH) has been firmly committed to applying sound sustainability criteria at the heart of its investment approach for ten years now.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.