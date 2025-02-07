Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $19.52. 7,605,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Avantor has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

