SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Issues Earnings Results

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SBI had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 7.24%.
SBI Stock Down 6.1 %
OTCMKTS:SBHGF traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. SBI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $31.88.
SBI Company Profile
