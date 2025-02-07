Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE PBH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. 247,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $735,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,904.95. This trade represents a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
