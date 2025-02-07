Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Announces Earnings Results

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Mazda Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 184,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,972. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

