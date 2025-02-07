Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Announces Earnings Results

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.04%.
Mazda Motor Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 184,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,972. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.
About Mazda Motor
