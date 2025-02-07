Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 886,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 262,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

