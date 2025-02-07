United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Issues Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 18.28%.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UBCP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.40.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

