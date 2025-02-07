Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 2.9 %

GRC stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $963.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

