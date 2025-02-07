Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.270-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. 307,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,272. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,605.10. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 16,540 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $564,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,032.80. This trade represents a 32.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,558 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

