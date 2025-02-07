Barclays Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $149.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $160.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

WMS stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 890,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,309. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $140.70. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after purchasing an additional 206,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,540,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,553,000 after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

