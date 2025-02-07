Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.33. 1,506,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,521,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a market cap of $517.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 65.17% and a negative net margin of 106.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $273,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,228. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala acquired 50,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $498,839.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,879.03. This trade represents a 7.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 80,415 shares of company stock valued at $748,620 over the last 90 days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 62,202 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ouster by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 275,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

