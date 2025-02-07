Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 35 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.86.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $294.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.75 and a 200 day moving average of $290.37. The company has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

