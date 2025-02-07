Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

