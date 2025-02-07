Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,618 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

