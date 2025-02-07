FFG Partners LLC Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FFG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 3.2% of FFG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FFG Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 156,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

