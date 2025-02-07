What is Wedbush’s Estimate for IBM FY2025 Earnings?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.55 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.73 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.53.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.73 and its 200 day moving average is $216.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

