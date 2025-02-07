PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.300-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. PTC also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

PTC stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.16. 667,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,364. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average of $183.65.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,600. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

