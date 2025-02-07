Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Raised by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 271.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Cintas by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.29 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $150.70 and a one year high of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

