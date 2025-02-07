Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $71.08. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 386,202 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $377,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

