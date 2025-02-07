Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 23849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.59% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

