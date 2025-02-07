Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 12804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Capcom Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

