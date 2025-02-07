SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 261,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 103,681 shares.The stock last traded at $65.64 and had previously closed at $65.37.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,942,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

