Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.51), with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.70 ($0.52).

Ten Lifestyle Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £36.24 million, a P/E ratio of 698.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ten Lifestyle Group

In other news, insider Andrew Long sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56), for a total value of £270,000 ($334,946.04). Insiders own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients including HSBC, Swisscard and Royal Bank of Canada.

