Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 437745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Artemis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and copper deposits. The company's principal projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

