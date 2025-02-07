Woodbois (LON:WBI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 527938188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
Woodbois Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Woodbois
Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.
