Woodbois (LON:WBI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 527938188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Woodbois alerts:

About Woodbois

(Get Free Report)

Woodbois Limited is an active leader in forestry management which produces and trades in sustainable African hardwood products while seeking positive impact on people and the planet.

Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.