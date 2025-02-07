Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 2868759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Nintendo Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nintendo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

