Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 2868759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.
Nintendo Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nintendo
- Trading Halts Explained
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.