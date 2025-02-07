Ryder System, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.
Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $13.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
Shares of R traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.97. The company had a trading volume of 326,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,527. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $106.62 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
