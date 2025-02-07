Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.

NYSE:JCI opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

In related news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,208 shares of company stock worth $54,081,073 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,309,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9,843.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 479,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,609,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

