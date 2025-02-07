Insider Buying: Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases 135 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider William Wyatt purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($47.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,379.80).

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Caledonia Investments stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,810 ($47.38). 38,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,100. Caledonia Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 3,200 ($39.80) and a one year high of GBX 3,815 ($47.44). The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,554.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,492.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.50 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a net margin of 86.28% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

About Caledonia Investments

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 19.69 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,897.02%.

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

