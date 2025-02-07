Nick Keher Buys 109 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($187.07).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Nick Keher purchased 114 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($187.14).

On Wednesday, December 11th, Nick Keher purchased 106 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($187.19).

On Tuesday, November 12th, Nick Keher purchased 105 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($185.42).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 132.68 ($1.65). The company had a trading volume of 3,822,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,570. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.27. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.20 ($2.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.93).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

