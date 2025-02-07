International Business Machines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 66,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the average daily volume of 32,299 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.45. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $233.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

