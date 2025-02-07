MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $256.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Shares of MKTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.37. 767,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,860. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.99. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

