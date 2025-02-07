Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $72,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Oracle by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 89,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.05. The stock has a market cap of $482.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $106.51 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

