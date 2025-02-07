Regency Centers Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:REGCP)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Shares of REGCP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,552. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.
Regency Centers Company Profile
