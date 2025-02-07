Regency Centers Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:REGCP)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REGCP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,552. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

