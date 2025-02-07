Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Releases Earnings Results

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNY traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Schibsted ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

