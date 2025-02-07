UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Price

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.18.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.45. 175,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17. Lear has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

