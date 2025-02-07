AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%.

AGCO Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 141,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. AGCO has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $125.76.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

