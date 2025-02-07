Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Takes $281,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Robinhood Markets comprises 0.3% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after buying an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,481,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,964,000 after purchasing an additional 769,281 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,531.64. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,535,681 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $61,596,164.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,974,238 shares in the company, valued at $199,516,686.18. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,857,561 shares of company stock valued at $159,976,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
