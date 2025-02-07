Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $16.29 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

