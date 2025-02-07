Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.86 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after buying an additional 210,151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,945,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 103.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $11,005,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.53 and a 12-month high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,564 shares in the company, valued at $912,855.48. This represents a 17.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 19,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $2,470,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,924.32. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,532 shares of company stock worth $27,902,795. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

