Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

